Residential properties for sale in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

apartments
32
houses
4
36 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mytishchi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a sauna, a two-car garage and a veranda with access t…
$818,987
3 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$179,792
Apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/9
The 28.6M2 studio is sold in the Scandinavian residential complex on the 3rd floor of a 9 -s…
$70,782
4 bedroom house in Aksakovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Aksakovo, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
I have a new one in the village of Aksakovo !!! In a chic finish! At the price of 3 rooms, t…
$157,850
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 19/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$115,212
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/17
An apartment with the euro layout in the residential complex Novy Medvedkovo, developer Ingr…
$154,391
1 room studio apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/12
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$91,456
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 17/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$152,789
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/9
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$100,985
3 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 22/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$274,311
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$92,748
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$141,253
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$116,914
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 12/22
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$99,260
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/18
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$100,738
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/9
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$115,783
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$159,140
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$149,579
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/12
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$111,529
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 10/22
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$117,078
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$96,991
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/8
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$139,729
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/12
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$114,218
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$115,852
7 bedroom house in Podolniha, Russia
7 bedroom house
Podolniha, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique mansion in the cottage village "Azur Coast" is sold. The total area of the house is…
$3,50M
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 9/12
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$142,837
1 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 21/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$102,145
3 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/21
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$188,538
House in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
House
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
A residence permit is possible. A two -story wooden house with an area of ​​151M2 in the vil…
$98,870
2 room apartment in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 8/9
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$156,436
Properties features in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

