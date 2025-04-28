Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Lyubertsy, Russia

15 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 19/24
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. The building is completed! Direct sale from the develope…
$103,881
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/24
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$101,779
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 20/24
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$108,680
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$103,452
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 16/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$102,550
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$104,132
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$100,007
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 20/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$102,205
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$101,046
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$100,155
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$100,767
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 10/24
Only until the end of April, a family mortgage without margins with discounts up to 27% Maxi…
$106,192
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 17/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$101,727
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 12/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$101,601
1 room studio apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 14/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$102,064
