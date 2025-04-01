Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kuzhutskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
$166,260
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes