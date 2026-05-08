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Warehouses for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

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Warehouse 1 282 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 1 282 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 1 282 m²
Warehouse under renovation, with loading and unloading area for trucks. Ceiling height from …
$1,32M
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