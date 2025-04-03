Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Fedurinskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is two -story from a neocililinded log. Outside, upholstered by siding with insula…
$144,574
Leave a request
House in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2 houses on the shore of the Gorky Sea. House 120m2, 4 rooms, s/u. The foundatio…
$66,142
Leave a request
House in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy house with a bath and garage for 31 acres of land. House 241kVm Bath 105 kV …
$445,768
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes