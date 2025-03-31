Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Dudenevskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Sysoevka, Russia
House
Sysoevka, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear customers, We offer you a cozy house with a total area of ​​105 square meters, located…
$61,550
Leave a request
Villa in Orinkino, Russia
Villa
Orinkino, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling a country house on a 10-acre plot. Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinki. The house is for…
$117,861
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes