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Warehouses for sale in Domodedovsky District, Russia

Domodedovo
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41 property total found
Warehouse 9 820 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 820 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 820 m²
Floor 1
Rent a modern heated warehouse class "A" We offer a quality heated warehouse class "A". The…
$142,486
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Warehouse 19 640 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 19 640 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 19 640 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 19,640 m2, me…
$284,972
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Warehouse 13 390 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 13 390 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 13 390 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$173,821
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Warehouse 16 441 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 16 441 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 16 441 m²
Floor 1
warehouse complex with a total area of 16,441.2 sq. m., with dimensions in the extreme axes:…
$25,49M
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Warehouse 9 026 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 026 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 026 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr White …
$149,126
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Warehouse 9 466 m² in Domodedovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 9 466 m²
Domodedovsky District, Russia
Area 9 466 m²
Floor 1
Building area: 9 466m2. Section area: 1,152 m2. Production part: 972 m2. Office area: 180 m2…
$10,44M
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Warehouse 1 427 m² in Domodedovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 427 m²
Domodedovsky District, Russia
Area 1 427 m²
Floor 1
Rental of production and warehouse premises Location: Moscow region, Domodedovo city distri…
$16,564
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mr Vostryakovo, ter Tric…
$25,150
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Warehouse 2 880 m² in Zabolote, Russia
Warehouse 2 880 m²
Zabolote, Russia
Area 2 880 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Zabolotye village, 101, 1 …
$55,300
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Warehouse 1 970 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 970 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 1 970 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr Severny, Logistical str.…
$29,728
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Zabolote, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Zabolote, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Zabolotye village, 101, 1 …
$2,46M
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Warehouse 4 800 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 4 800 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mr Vostryakovo, ter Tric…
$60,361
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Warehouse 864 m² in Zabolote, Russia
Warehouse 864 m²
Zabolote, Russia
Area 864 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial – lease of production premises We offer for rent isolated premises with in…
$16,590
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Warehouse 9 820 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 820 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 9 820 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 9820 m2, mezz…
$142,486
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Warehouse 940 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 940 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 940 m²
Floor 1
Professional warehouse of class A responsible storage in Domodedovo. Advantages of location:…
$13,094
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Zabolote, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Zabolote, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Zabolotye village, 101, 1 …
$27,650
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Rastunovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Rastunovo, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Concrete floor with topping antipyl Gate under the eurofur (0-level) Heating (electricity vo…
$17,412
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Warehouse 50 000 m² in Krasnyj Put, Russia
Warehouse 50 000 m²
Krasnyj Put, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, the villag…
$708,077
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in Rastunovo, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Rastunovo, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
Concrete floor with topping antipyl Gate under the eurofur (0-level) Heating (electricity vo…
$69,647
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Warehouse 10 026 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 10 026 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 10 026 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr White Stolby, Lermontov …
$159,731
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Warehouse 54 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 54 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 54 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$700,996
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Warehouse 7 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mr Vostryakovo, ter Tricolor…
$101,568
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Rastunovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Rastunovo, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Concrete floor with topping antipyl Gate under the eurofur (0-level) Heating (electricity vo…
$34,823
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse 1 440 m2 of class B from the owner Located near the Kashirskoye highway, 30 km fr…
$11,608
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Warehouse 2 900 m² in Domodedovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 900 m²
Domodedovsky District, Russia
Area 2 900 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, mkr Barybino, ter K…
$25,247
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Warehouse 625 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 625 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 625 m²
Floor 1
Professional warehouse of class A responsible storage in Domodedovo. Advantages of location:…
$8,706
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Warehouse 2 500 m² in Domodedovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 500 m²
Domodedovsky District, Russia
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Shakhovo vil…
$32,647
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Warehouse 27 500 m² in Krasnyj Put, Russia
Warehouse 27 500 m²
Krasnyj Put, Russia
Area 27 500 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Domodedovo, Red Way vi…
$389,442
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Domodedovo, Danilovo village, 69, 1 floor …
$1,36M
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Warehouse 19 640 m² in Domodedovo, Russia
Warehouse 19 640 m²
Domodedovo, Russia
Area 19 640 m²
Floor 1
Rent a modern heated warehouse class "A" We offer a quality heated warehouse class "A". The…
$284,972
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