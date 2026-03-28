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Warehouse 2 106 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Warehouse 2 106 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 2 106 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Moscow, Kommunarka district, square 3, 1 floor (South-W…
$51,757
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Office 1 116 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 116 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 116 m²
Floor 9
Dear Buyer, we offer you to buy in the BC "EDEL" office 1116.0 m2 on the 9th floor in the pr…
$6,00M
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Commercial property 24 200 m² in Sumino, Russia
Commercial property 24 200 m²
Sumino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Art. 132696955 Art. 88038008. The property complex consists of two agricultural land plots, …
$331,616
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Office 251 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 251 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 251 m²
Floor 9
We offer for rent an office of 251.6 m2 with renovation on the 9th floor in the Business Cen…
$14,171
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Office 980 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 980 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 3
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent 980.0 m2 on favorable terms. Supply and exhaust ventilati…
$55,902
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Office 1 287 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 287 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 287 m²
Floor 11
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the BC "Northern Lights" office 1287.0 m2 on the 11th f…
$83,997
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Office 191 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 191 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 191 m²
Floor 3
We offer a long-term lease office of 191 m2 with decoration and furniture on the 3rd floor o…
$11,790
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Office 571 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 571 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 571 m²
Floor 1
$14,318
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Office 6 962 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 6 962 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 6 962 m²
Floor 23
Attention buyers! Sale of an office block occupying several floors in a premium business qua…
$41,47M
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Commercial property 3 926 m² in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial property 3 926 m²
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 3 926 m²
Floor 1/1
Art. 132696973 Art. 90423798. The complex of warehouses on the zeil plot with cadastral numb…
$245,641
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Office 760 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 760 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 760 m²
Floor 3
Attention tenants! We rent a functional office in the Business Center "Linkor", part of the …
$29,435
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Warehouse 2 574 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 2 574 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 2 574 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village, Pyatnitsky…
$57,990
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