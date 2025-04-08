Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale an exclusive country complex on the banks of the Kudma River! 25 acres in the protec…
$928,074
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes