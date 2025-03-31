Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bibirevo District
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Bibirevo District, Russia

сommercial property
3
3 properties total found
Office 2 820 m² in Veshki, Russia
Office 2 820 m²
Veshki, Russia
Area 2 820 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: o45233 No commission. Finished building Area: 2820.2m² Can be used as a store About the…
$2,77M
Office 365 m² in Veshki, Russia
Office 365 m²
Veshki, Russia
Area 365 m²
Floor 1
ID: o89176 Dear Buyer, we invite you to purchase free-use premises 365.0 m² on the 1st floor…
$836,897
Office 1 080 m² in Veshki, Russia
Office 1 080 m²
Veshki, Russia
Area 1 080 m²
Floor 7
ID: L5205 Selling a ready-made rental business on the 5th-7th floors of a business center. W…
$1,80M
