Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Akademichesky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Akademichesky District, Russia

сommercial property
5
Office Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Office 564 m² in Akademichesky District, Russia
Office 564 m²
Akademichesky District, Russia
Area 564 m²
Floor 3
ID: o91518 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase a free-use space of 583.7 m² on the 3rd floo…
$3,13M
Leave a request
Office 224 m² in Akademichesky District, Russia
Office 224 m²
Akademichesky District, Russia
Area 224 m²
Floor 2
ID: o91524 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase a free-use space of 224.0 m² on the 2nd floo…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Office 2 084 m² in Akademichesky District, Russia
Office 2 084 m²
Akademichesky District, Russia
Area 2 084 m²
Floor 3
ID: L5076 Dear Tenant, we invite you to rent an office space of 2084 m2 on the 3rd floor in …
$56,725
Leave a request
Office 1 000 m² in Akademichesky District, Russia
Office 1 000 m²
Akademichesky District, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3
ID: L5077 Dear Tenant, we invite you to rent an office space of 1000 m2 on the 3rd floor in …
$27,219
Leave a request
Office 251 m² in Akademichesky District, Russia
Office 251 m²
Akademichesky District, Russia
Area 251 m²
Floor 2
ID: o91525 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase a free-use space of 253.4 m² on the 2nd floo…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes