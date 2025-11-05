  1. Realting.com
  Черногория
  Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm
  Резиденция Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Резиденция Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Черногория
Цена по запросу
;
3
ID: 32924
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 24.11.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Черногория
  • Район
    Община Ульцинь
  • Деревня
    Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2025
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Лифт

О комплексе

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

 

Key Features:

  • Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

  • Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

  • 5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

  • Exclusive villas and residential apartments

  • Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

  • Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

  • Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.

Местонахождение на карте

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Черногория

Резиденция Otrant Reef Resort by Concord
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Черногория
Цена по запросу
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Показать все Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Жилой комплекс Новый комплекс на 1 линии в Бечичи
Бечичи, Черногория
от
$261,872
Год сдачи 2023
Количество этажей 10
Площадь 69–116 м²
2 объекта недвижимости 2
Новый современный жилой комплекс в Бечичи - идеальное место для тех, кто хочет жить вблизи моря и наслаждаться красивыми видами на море. Расстояние по ровной дороге до песчаного пляжа- всего 150 м.   В комплексе 10 этажей - 8 квартир на этаже c видами на море и горы. Месторасположение, п…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
69.0
371,671
Квартира 2 комнаты
116.0
596,055
Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Показать все Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Жилой комплекс ПОТРЯСАЮЩИЕ АПАТРАМЕНТЫ В ЖИЛОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ ОТ ЗАСТРОЙЩИКА
Будва, Черногория
Цена по запросу
Варианты отделки С отделкой
УСЛУГИ АГЕНТСТВА ПО СОПРОВОЖДЕНИЮ СДЕЛКИ  "ПОД КЛЮЧ" БЕСПЛАТНО ДЛЯ ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ!!! Удобства: ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС состоит из 9 домов. Каждый корпус состоит из 1 этажного подземного паркинга, 1 этажа коммерческих помещений и 3 этажей с жилыми квартирами. Комплекс расположен в живописном уголке …
Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Показать все Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Жилой комплекс Жилой комплекс в Будве
Будва, Черногория
от
$89,990
Год сдачи 2027
Количество этажей 9
В Будве, в районе Дубовица Люкс, стартовал новый жилой проект, который объединяет высокий уровень комфорта и отличное расположение — всего в шаговой доступности находятся университет и современный торговый центр Mega Mall. Комплекс рассчитан на 38 квартир различных типов: от уютных студий…
