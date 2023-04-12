Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ukraine

14010
2446
3 room housein Simferopol, Ukraine
3 room house
Simferopol, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 439 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,282,480
Offered an exquisite & laquo; High technology and raquo; 5 minutes from Simferopol, Crim…

