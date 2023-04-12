Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine

Residential properties for sale in Ukraine

apartments
14010
houses
2446
16 456 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 250,000
2 Pyrogova St. Kyiv Shevchenkivskyi District Spacious two-sided apartment with designer r…
1 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 147,000
Sale of a 2-room apartment in the residential complex "New England" Holosiivsky…
1 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 8/24 Floor
€ 137,409
SF-2-564-240 I am selling a wonderful two-room apartment, Oasis residential complex, Kyiv, …
1 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 119,087
SF-2-477-695 No commission for the buyer! Sale of 1 room in the residential complex French…
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 38,474
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 67,788
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 13,741
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 33,894
4 room housein Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 164,890
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 44,887
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 53,131
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,985
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 32,978
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 97 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 91,606
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,566
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 105,347
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 10/24 Floor
€ 70,536
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 45,803
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,352
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,551
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 31,604
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 85 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 183,211
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 27,482
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 50,383
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 4/24 Floor
€ 73,285
4 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,335
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 31,145
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 7/22 Floor
€ 96,186
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 59,544
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 64,124

Regions with properties for sale

in Yahotyn
in Simferopol
in Kiivska miska gromada

Properties features in Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

About Ukraine

Located in Eastern Europe, Ukraine has a reputation of being the largest country within Europe. Additionally, it is one of the most populous countries in the world. The region of Ukraine has been inhabited for more than 30,000 years which has ended up contributing to a vast cultural and historical diversity. Though it is one of the poorest countries in the European Union, it is a developing economy and is on track for rapid growth.

What makes it unique?

Ukraine relies heavily on the tourism sector in developing its economy. Though tourism is still underdeveloped and needs a lot of work, it attracts an excess of 10 million visitors each year. There are many tourist attractions to visit including: ancient castles, ruins, historical parks, monuments, vineyards, and much more. It also offers many cruises and luxury tours that can help visitors really appreciate the beauty of the country.

Does it make sense to buy a Ukrainian home?

As it is still a developing country, buying property in Ukraine can turn out to be a cost-effective affair when compared to other developed nations and destinations. Ukraine is a great place to live and has a lot of property deals up for sale ranging from luxury villas, cheap houses, apartments and land. As a foreigner buying property in the country, the process is a little complex and there are a few restrictions that you have to bear in mind. The best step is to seek the help of an experienced real estate agent who can get you the best deals and do all the legwork on your behalf. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv are some of the biggest cities and the most popular choices for property and home buyers. With a constantly growing economy, investing in Ukrainian real estate can turn out to be a lucrative investment in the long run.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir