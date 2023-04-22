Property for sale in Bursa, Turkey

Famous for its historical monuments, the city of Bursa not only attracts lovers of educational tourism: foreigners are happily buying real estate here. There are many residents of Arab countries among them, but there are also quite a few Europeans. One of the factors that stimulates interest in local real estate is the relatively small amount that is asked for a square meter in Bursa, but the location, climate, high level of industrial development and other characteristics of the city play a significant role.

Why buy a home in Bursa

The city, located near the Sea of Marmara, is quite popular among tourists, especially those of Arab origin. They are impressed by the combination of the well-known conservatism of Bursa and its developed infrastructure, as well as the availability of ample opportunities for various types of recreation — from skiing to the treatment of skin diseases at the thermal springs in Çekirge. Since recreation in the city and its surroundings is active all year round, real estate in Bursa is often purchased for short-term rent.

In addition to the opportunity to make money on tourists by renting out your acquired real estate to them, Bursa is also interesting for its prospects for long-term investments. The investment attractiveness of almost any property in Bursa, Turkey, is due to the following factors:

A growing population. As long as it increases, the demand for real estate in Bursa will exceed the supply;

An extensive labor market: there are many enterprises, primarily automotive and textile;

The presence of a number of prestigious universities among Turkish youth, due to which there are always many students in the city in need of housing;

Excellent transport links with both Istanbul and the southern coast.

An extremely favorable combination of various factors makes real estate in Bursa highly liquid and profitable at the same time. If you rent an apartment here, it will fully pay for itself in 7-8 years, and it will be just as easy to sell if you stop needing it. The minimum threshold for investors is low compared to other major cities in Turkey, but the choice is more than extensive: regardless of whether you are interested in cheap or luxury real estate, Bursa will delight you with an abundance of options.

Real estate options in Bursa

Potential home buyers in Bursa can choose between:

Apartments. Their main feature is an improved layout and quite an ample area: small real estate in Bursa is not popular. The area of a 2-room apartment is on average 68-70 sq.m, a 3-room apartment will total 90-100 sq.m, a 4-room apartment will be sized from 110 sq.m. and up. In the vast majority of cases, the apartments have a loggia or balcony, a spacious kitchen with household appliances, a storage room, and, in a residential complex, round the clock security, playgrounds and a parking place;

Touristic apartments; They are characterized by panoramic windows, their privileged location in park areas, and residential complexes equipped not only with a swimming pool, but also fitness centers, cafes, Turkish baths, playrooms for children and even cinemas.

Duplexes for two families;

Cottages and villas.

How much does it cost to buy real estate in Bursa

Unlike many other Turkish cities, housing location is not the leading factor in pricing in Bursa. Here you can easily find an inexpensive apartment in the Nilufer or Osmangazi districts in the city center. The condition of the residential complex is more important: apartments in buildings under construction are cheaper than in those that have already been commissioned but, in any case, housing prices in Bursa cannot be called high.

One-room apartments will be the cheapest: you don’t need more than 25-30 thousand euros to purchase them. An inexpensive two-room apartment can be bought for 40-45 thousand. At the same time, low prices do not mean a low quality of housing: we are talking about decent residential complexes with a parking lot and a well-groomed local area.

An inexpensive 3-room apartment with an area of 70 square meters will cost 48 thousand euros, and for 60 thousand you can find 4-room apartments in a quiet area of Kayapa, ideal for living with the whole family. Prices for elite housing start at 78 thousand euros: this is how much owners ask for fully furnished apartments in a gated residential complex, but you can also find duplex apartments with an exclusive design for 280 thousand euros. Only luxurious villas located in the center of Bursa are more expensive: their prices start at 300 thousand euro, but rarely reach half a million or more.