Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Oezluece Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Oezluece Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
7
9 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€238,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 14/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€148,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 13/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€116,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 6/15
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Nilüfer Bursa. Luxury apartments are located i…
€196,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in a Prime Location in Bursa Ozluce. The villa for sale in Bursa is l…
€1,04M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 8/25
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments for sale in Burs…
€212,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/25
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments for sale in Burs…
€146,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 15/25
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments for sale in Burs…
€143,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kurucesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
Floor 1/2
Well-Located Villas with High Privacy in Bursa Nilufer. The villas are located in the Ozluce…
€834,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Oezluece Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir