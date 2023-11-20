Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Goeruekle Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
8
10 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/7
Spacious New Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The brand-new apartments are i…
€125,000
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 424 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€233,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€144,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€134,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€143,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€116,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Affordable Properties in a Complex in Nilufer Bursa. 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 properties for sale i…
€116,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
Affordable Properties in a Complex in Nilufer Bursa. 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 properties for sale i…
€90,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
Affordable Properties in a Complex in Nilufer Bursa. 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 properties for sale i…
€68,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartments in a Boutique Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with central heat…
€143,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir