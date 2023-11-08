Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
5
houses
6
11 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€93,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€107,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally-Located Affordable House with Large Garden in Bursa. The detached house is located…
€450,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€146,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€118,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and Useful Villas with Private Gardens in Bursa Nilufer. New villas are located in …
€635,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 17/17
Duplex Flat with Aquapark and Olympic Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The duplex flat is situated in …
€548,000
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/3
5+1 Triplex Luxury Villa in Bursa Nilufer. The luxury villa built in Bursa Nilüfer is within…
€377,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€99,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€88,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxuriously Equipped 6+1 Villa in Bursa. Located in Nilufer Demirci, this unique villa stand…
€1,80M

Properties features in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir