Residential properties for sale in Voronezh Oblast, Russia

Voronezh
78
83 properties total found
2 room apartment in Yamenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Yamenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 49,298
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 21,087
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 58,201
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 77,448
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 41,893
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,551
4 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
4 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 96,720
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 54,124
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 32,615
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 55,530
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 36,678
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 26,710
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 45,689
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 28,116
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 156,045
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 44,986
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 33,037
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 47,823
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 52,718
2 room apartment in Otradnenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Otradnenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 35,145
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 53,421
2 room apartment in Vyaznovatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Vyaznovatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 11,246
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 42,174
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 49,203
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 72,566
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 260,131
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 296,289
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 39,206
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 38,902
2 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 59,300

