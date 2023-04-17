Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

5 properties total found
3 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 60,840
Cottage OP 74.9 sq.m. in SNT "Triton" ( 6 km from Gatchina ) Two-story house with a large ve…
Cottage 5 roomsin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 243 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,450
The Gorki Land building cottage sells a two-story house with a good layout. The house was bu…
3 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 45,770
A 2 km residential building from 2014 with a residence permit is sold from Gatchin. House fr…
Housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 228,737
Art. 18479100 Dear customer! We offer you a modern house in the state-owned enterprise "Gork…
4 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 143 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,331
House for sale in the village of Pegelevo, Gatchinsky district, built in 2019 from carbonate…

Properties features in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

