Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Russia

villas
30
cottages
37
townhouses
51
duplexes
21
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
92 m²
€ 148,634
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
360 m²
€ 4,246,696
Home ownership is located in a cottage village. The territory is landscaped and fenced. New …
Cottagein Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
Cottage
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
200 m²
€ 938,743
We bring to your attention the house in Cottage village & quot; KRASNAYA POLYANA & quot; Pla…
Cottagein Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
Cottage
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
200 m²
€ 938,743
New two-story house in the cottage village "Krasnaya Polyana" ⠀ A favorable offer: a new mon…

Regions with properties for sale

in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
in Vsevolozhsk
in Sochi
in Kaliningrad
in Nizhny Novgorod
in Saratov Oblast
in Saratov
in poselenie Voronovskoe
in Odintsovo
in Voronezh Oblast
in North Caucasus Federal District
in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania
in Voronezh
in Vladikavkaz
in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Properties features in Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir