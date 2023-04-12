Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Russia

54 properties total found
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 027 m² Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
9 room housein poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 090 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 166,920
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex right in the city center. …
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² 4 Floor
€ 291,500
For sale is a duplex apartment located on the fourth to fifth floors of a five-story residen…
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms 939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,341,062
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
9 room housein Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,061,674
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 235 m² 6 Floor
€ 385,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the sixth floor of a six-story re…
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
A new residential complex project at the very beginning of its construction in the center of…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3 Floor
€ 231,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 395,999
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1 Floor
€ 232,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 4 Floor
€ 374,998
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 4 Floor
€ 340,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 252,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4 Floor
€ 198,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 4 Floor
€ 195,381
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 235,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 252,130
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 4 Floor
€ 235,000
8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
9 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 930 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,346,858
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-415, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,895
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
9 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 930 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,793,879
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-417, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
8 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 1 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,296,777
Object code in the Agency's database: 140-945, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Vaututinki k…
8 room housein Martemyanovo, Russia
8 room house
Martemyanovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 949,919
Object code in the Agency's database: 285-904, Kiev highway, 27 km from MKAD, Martemyanovo. …
6 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 394 m² Number of floors 2
€ 447,021
Object code in the Agency's database: 177-804, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, MosDachTrest…

