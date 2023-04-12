Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Russia

5 properties total found
7 room housein Sochi, Russia
7 room house
Sochi, Russia
7 Number of rooms 274 m² Number of floors 3
€ 446,675
House, in the district of Svetlana - Teachers Street -274 sq m - to the sea 1.5 km - 3 floor…
7 room housein Sochi, Russia
7 room house
Sochi, Russia
7 Number of rooms 282 m² Number of floors 3
€ 565,789
The house is located in a quiet location in the sleeping area of Sochi, Mamaica district. Ho…
8 room housein Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
8 room house
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
8 Number of rooms 282 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,012,464
In the respectable microdistrict of the resort town of Sochi, an object with a land plot is …
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
180 m²
€ 614,653
House on the Black Sea with repair and furniture. House in a cottage town. The cottage is lo…
Cottagein Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
Cottage
Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
300 m²
€ 497,310
DARK CERTIFICATE! We share your ideas about a comfortable life and embody them both at the …

