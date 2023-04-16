Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia

5 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 265 m² Number of floors 2
€ 352,848
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-766, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
4 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 309,225
Object code in the Agency's database: 117-819, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Light k / p …
8 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,932,655
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-938, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms 939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,325,249
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
Housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
House
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 208,727
Object code in the Agency's database: 192-204, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Gubcevo. …
8 room housein Ptichnoye, Russia
8 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms 632 m² Number of floors 3
€ 982,893
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-925, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP ( …
6 room housein Nastasino, Russia
6 room house
Nastasino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 507 m² Number of floors 3
€ 717,843
6 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 193,265
6 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,050
5 room housein Fominskoye, Russia
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 717,843
6 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,309
4 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 197,683
5 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 237,440
5 room housein Fominskoye, Russia
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms 313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 386,531
5 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 397,575
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-764, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
6 room housein Ptichnoye, Russia
6 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
6 Number of rooms 346 m²
€ 551,083
Object code in the Agency's database: 576-106, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Verkhiye. …
8 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 583 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,711,780
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-935, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 530 m² Number of floors 4
€ 948,350
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 440 m² Number of floors 3
€ 440,645
Object code in the Agency's database: 424-101, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Elizarovo Park…
5 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 519,056
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-460, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
5 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 347,878
Object code in the Agency's database: 117-818, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Light k / p …
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 828,281
Object code in the Agency's database: 458-913, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Moscow evening…
8 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 367 m² Number of floors 3
€ 436,228
Object code in the Agency's database: 726-101, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, New Kamenka KP…
6 room housein Puchkovo, Russia
6 room house
Puchkovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms 387 m² Number of floors 5
€ 541,143
Object code in the Agency's database: 119-813, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Novo-Troitsk…
6 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 314,194
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-762, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 316 m² Number of floors 3
€ 618,449
Object code in the Agency's database: 441-942, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Maple Alley KP…
5 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 265 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,760
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-761, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,865,309
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-835, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
5 room housein Ptichnoye, Russia
5 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms 203 m²
€ 208,727
Object code in the Agency's database: 301-217, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Verkhovye k …
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 351 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,397
Object code in the Agency's database: 175-805, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Clean Prudy-…

