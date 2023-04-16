Russia
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Troitsky Administrative Okrug
poselenie Pervomayskoe
Houses
Houses for sale in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
41 property total found
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 352,848
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-766, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 309,225
Object code in the Agency's database: 117-819, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Light k / p …
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,932,655
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-938, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms
939 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,325,249
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
House
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 208,727
Object code in the Agency's database: 192-204, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Gubcevo. …
8 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms
632 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 982,893
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-925, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP ( …
6 room house
Nastasino, Russia
6 Number of rooms
507 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 717,843
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 193,265
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,050
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 717,843
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,309
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 197,683
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 237,440
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms
313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 386,531
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
340 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 397,575
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-764, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
6 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
6 Number of rooms
346 m²
€ 551,083
Object code in the Agency's database: 576-106, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Verkhiye. …
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms
583 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,711,780
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-935, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
530 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 948,350
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
440 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 440,645
Object code in the Agency's database: 424-101, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Elizarovo Park…
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
254 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 519,056
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-460, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 347,878
Object code in the Agency's database: 117-818, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Light k / p …
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 828,281
Object code in the Agency's database: 458-913, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Moscow evening…
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms
367 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 436,228
Object code in the Agency's database: 726-101, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, New Kamenka KP…
6 room house
Puchkovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms
387 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 541,143
Object code in the Agency's database: 119-813, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Novo-Troitsk…
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 314,194
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-762, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
316 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 618,449
Object code in the Agency's database: 441-942, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Maple Alley KP…
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,760
Object code in the Agency's database: 110-761, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Ilyichevka k…
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,865,309
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-835, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
5 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms
203 m²
€ 208,727
Object code in the Agency's database: 301-217, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Verkhovye k …
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
351 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 226,397
Object code in the Agency's database: 175-805, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Clean Prudy-…
Properties features in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
