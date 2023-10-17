UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Villas
Villas for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
5
Shapkinskiy selsovet
4
Villa
27 properties total found
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
2
€106,999
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
138 m²
2
€116,727
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
77 m²
2
€51,068
Recommend
Villa Villa
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
320 m²
2
House for sale in a closed landscaped village, located in the pine forest, 22 km from the B…
€145,908
Recommend
Villa Villa
Laptevo, Russia
240 m²
3
Selling a 3-h.et quality and modern home. 240m, 6 rooms, 2 s / y, two-circuit gas boiler, ce…
€150,772
Recommend
Villa Villa
Chkalovsky District, Russia
250 m²
3
I will sell a 3-h.et brick house on the Gorky Sea, 250m, 4 rooms, a large kitchen, 2 bathroo…
€92,409
Recommend
Villa Villa
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
281 m²
2
I sell the cottage in the resort area of the Nizhny Novgorod region recreation center "Izumr…
€237,831
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
318 m²
4
I sell the house and land in the Avtozavodsk district. Basement 83.2 sq m, first floor 92.4 …
€155,636
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bogorodsk, Russia
221 m²
2
I sell a large and very cozy house in Bogorodsk, built according to an individual project. Q…
€116,727
Recommend
Villa Villa
Gorodets, Russia
375 m²
3
I will sell a very good brick 3 floor. the house is made according to a special offer and un…
€204,272
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
100 m²
2
For sale cottage at the price of the apartment. Area 100 m2 with a plot of 4 acres. It is po…
€111,863
Recommend
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
595 m²
2
A new country house for sale, near Nizhny Novgorod, 17 km from the city, the village of Kame…
€165,363
Recommend
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m²
2
I sell the cottage Bogorodsky district, the village of Vydolzovo ( 34 km from Nizhny Novgoro…
€33,948
Recommend
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m²
2
I sell the cottage Bogorodsky district, the village of Vydolzovo ( 34 km from Nizhny Novgoro…
€34,045
Recommend
Villa Villa
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
220 m²
2
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
€131,318
1
Recommend
Villa Villa
Orinkino, Russia
140 m²
2
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres. Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinki. House for…
€71,981
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
150 m²
2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
€89,490
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
323 m²
3
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
€291,720
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
417 m²
2
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
€411,462
Recommend
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m²
2
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
€37,450
Recommend
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m²
2
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
€37,450
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
302 m²
3
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
€262,635
1
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m²
3
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
€826,814
1
Recommend
Villa Villa with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
483 m²
3
For sale Cottage Duplex in the cottage village Green Dol. 3-5 room apartments we take into a…
€232,481
Recommend
Villa Villa
Gryaznaya, Russia
146 m²
2
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…
€38,909
Recommend
Villa Villa
Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
322 m²
3
The house is located in a picturesque, environmentally friendly area of the Nizhny Novgorod …
€53,500
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
300 m²
2
very pleasant, beautiful, cozy, fully prepared for living, equipped with everything necessar…
€291,817
Recommend
Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
