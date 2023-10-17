Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
5
Shapkinskiy selsovet
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€106,999
Villa Villa in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Villa Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
€116,727
Villa Villa in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€51,068
Villa Villa in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a closed landscaped village, located in the pine forest, 22 km from the B…
€145,908
Villa Villa in Laptevo, Russia
Villa Villa
Laptevo, Russia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling a 3-h.et quality and modern home. 240m, 6 rooms, 2 s / y, two-circuit gas boiler, ce…
€150,772
Villa Villa in Chkalovsky District, Russia
Villa Villa
Chkalovsky District, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a 3-h.et brick house on the Gorky Sea, 250m, 4 rooms, a large kitchen, 2 bathroo…
€92,409
Villa Villa in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage in the resort area of the Nizhny Novgorod region recreation center "Izumr…
€237,831
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 4
I sell the house and land in the Avtozavodsk district. Basement 83.2 sq m, first floor 92.4 …
€155,636
Villa Villa in Bogorodsk, Russia
Villa Villa
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a large and very cozy house in Bogorodsk, built according to an individual project. Q…
€116,727
Villa Villa in Gorodets, Russia
Villa Villa
Gorodets, Russia
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a very good brick 3 floor. the house is made according to a special offer and un…
€204,272
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale cottage at the price of the apartment. Area 100 m2 with a plot of 4 acres. It is po…
€111,863
Villa Villa in Kamenki, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
A new country house for sale, near Nizhny Novgorod, 17 km from the city, the village of Kame…
€165,363
Villa Villa in Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage Bogorodsky district, the village of Vydolzovo ( 34 km from Nizhny Novgoro…
€33,948
Villa Villa in Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage Bogorodsky district, the village of Vydolzovo ( 34 km from Nizhny Novgoro…
€34,045
Villa Villa in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
€131,318
Villa Villa in Orinkino, Russia
Villa Villa
Orinkino, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres.   Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinki.   House for…
€71,981
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
€89,490
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
€291,720
Villa Villa in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
€411,462
Villa Villa in Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
€37,450
Villa Villa in Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
€37,450
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
€262,635
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
€826,814
Villa Villa with basement in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 483 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale Cottage Duplex in the cottage village Green Dol. 3-5 room apartments we take into a…
€232,481
Villa Villa in Gryaznaya, Russia
Villa Villa
Gryaznaya, Russia
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…
€38,909
Villa Villa in Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in a picturesque, environmentally friendly area of the Nizhny Novgorod …
€53,500
Villa Villa in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
very pleasant, beautiful, cozy, fully prepared for living, equipped with everything necessar…
€291,817

