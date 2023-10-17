Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

35 properties total found
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
€115,754
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
€102,136
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
€77,331
Townhouse with security, with kreditom ipotekoy in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security, with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
€116,727
Townhouse with security, with kreditom ipotekoy in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security, with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
€82,681
Townhouse with kreditom ipotekoy in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
€87,545
Townhouse with basement in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
€189,584
Townhouse with basement in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
€144,838
Townhouse with security in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
€125,831
Townhouse with security in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
€137,057
Townhouse with security in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
€92,680
Townhouse with security in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
€106,902
Townhouse with security in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden.  Area 72 m.sq., spac…
€83,100
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
€88,842
Townhouse with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
€80,736
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Shares of the month:Thanks to the doctors - discount 200 thousand rubles.Discount when concl…
€91,981
Townhouse with elevator, with basement in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with elevator, with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
€135,208
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when con…
€116,629
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
€155,996
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,983
Townhouse with basement in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
€96,300
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
€129,131
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
€131,220
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€107,848
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€116,904
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€134,586
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€106,902
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Promotion! Townhouse in the elite cottage village "Prague" within the borders of Vaneev and …
€103,274
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - discount 200 thousand rubles. Discount when concl…
€105,686
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€94,338

