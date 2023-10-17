UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
32
Townhouse
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
2
€115,754
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
2
€102,136
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
104 m²
3
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
€77,331
Recommend
Townhouse with security, with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
92 m²
2
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
€116,727
Recommend
Townhouse with security, with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
73 m²
3
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
€82,681
Recommend
Townhouse with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
150 m²
3
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
€87,545
Recommend
Townhouse with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
220 m²
3
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
€189,584
Recommend
Townhouse with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
3
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
€144,838
Recommend
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
105 m²
2
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
€125,831
Recommend
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
131 m²
2
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
€137,057
Recommend
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
73 m²
3
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
€92,680
Recommend
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
3
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
€106,902
Recommend
Townhouse with security
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
3
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden. Area 72 m.sq., spac…
€83,100
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
2
€88,842
Recommend
Townhouse with yard, with kreditom ipotekoy
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
265 m²
3
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
€80,736
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
72 m²
3
Shares of the month:Thanks to the doctors - discount 200 thousand rubles.Discount when concl…
€91,981
Recommend
Townhouse with elevator, with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
241 m²
2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
€135,208
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when con…
€116,629
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
127 m²
2
€155,996
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
131 m²
2
€164,983
Recommend
Townhouse with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
216 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
€96,300
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
131 m²
3
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
€129,131
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
109 m²
2
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
€131,220
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
105 m²
2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€107,848
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
105 m²
3
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€116,904
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m²
3
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€134,586
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
102 m²
3
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€106,902
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
90 m²
2
Promotion! Townhouse in the elite cottage village "Prague" within the borders of Vaneev and …
€103,274
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
90 m²
2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - discount 200 thousand rubles. Discount when concl…
€105,686
Recommend
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
2
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
€94,338
Recommend
