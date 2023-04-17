Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Lyuban
2
7 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lyuban, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyuban, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,866
Direct sale. Cozy studio apartment for sale in the center of Lubani with a total area of 35.…
2 room apartmentin Selco, Russia
2 room apartment
Selco, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 33,490
Direct sale! The price is reduced to the end of the year. Documents are ready. One of the be…
2 room housein Lyuban, Russia
2 room house
Lyuban, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,443
House for sale 45 sq.m. and a plot of 15 IZhS acres in the center of. Luban. The house requi…
3 room apartmentin Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,861
Three bedroom apartment for sale in. Luban pos. Red cottage d. 8.The house is brick, two-sto…
3 room housein Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,210
Art. 56255501 Winter log house for sale in the village. Sousse-End of the Tosnensky district…
4 room housein Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,724
1 room apartmentin Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,372

Properties features in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir