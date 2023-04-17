Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Staraya
1
13 properties total found
Housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
180 m²
€ 309,192
Art. 41287355 For sale is a family country house in KP "Ryzhiki" just a 7-minute drive from…
2 room housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 67,360
Leningrad Region, Vsevolozhsky District, AOZT Vsevolozhskoye « Krestyan obesity », st. Perso…
2 room apartmentin Staraya, Russia
2 room apartment
Staraya, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 56,869
For sale eurodvukhroom apartment in a beautiful house. The total area of 40 square meters. m…
4 room housein Koltushi, Russia
4 room house
Koltushi, Russia
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 104,794
A call separates you from the house of your dreams. An offer for connoisseurs of suburban li…
Housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
320 m²
€ 717,766
Art. 24245777 Dear customer! We present to your attention a luxurious luxury house only 9…
Townhousein Kirpole, Russia
Townhouse
Kirpole, Russia
202 m²
€ 162,878
Art. 24194043 Duplex 201.9 m2 on IZHS on site 6 with all communications without interior dec…
Housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
186 m²
€ 82,819
Art. 24005353 Hello, dear Buyer!You are offered a townhouse of 186 m2 with a plot of 2.5 acr…
5 room housein Kirpole, Russia
5 room house
Kirpole, Russia
5 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 427,899
Art. 52960803 Finnish approach in suburban construction. House for sale HONKA 200 sq.m. in t…
Housein Kirpole, Russia
House
Kirpole, Russia
231 m²
€ 386,490
Art. 4735122 We bring to your attention a winter, spacious Cottage, located in a convenient …
Housein Kirpole, Russia
House
Kirpole, Russia
268 m²
€ 428,451
Art. 4443800 We bring to your attention a winter cottage on a quiet street in a promising lo…
Housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
223 m²
€ 263,917
Art. 4162418 Hurry up to book, there is only one finished house left!Ideal for a big family.…
Housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
665 m²
€ 430,660
Art. 3350610 Ladies and gentlemen, you are offered a unique reinforced concrete house made i…
Housein Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
823 m²
€ 661,449
Art. 3350756 Well maintained, guarded manor for sale in an elite environmentally friendly co…

