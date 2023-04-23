Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Aprelevka

Residential properties for sale in Aprelevka, Russia

3 properties total found
6 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
6 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 297,629
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-936, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
5 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
5 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 243,414
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-235, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Aprelevka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Aprelevka, Russia
5 Number of rooms 127 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,864
Object code in the Agency's database: 719-801, Kiev highway, 29 km from MKAD, Park April KP …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir