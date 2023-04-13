UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
West
Residential properties for sale in West, Portugal
726 properties total found
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
141 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,412,500
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
4 Floor
€ 1,207,800
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
1 Floor
€ 737,620
Great 1 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 105 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
159 m²
€ 495,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
184 m²
22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 504,000
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 712,000
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 924,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
169 m²
11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
85 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent apartment, located in a quiet and familiar area, close to all kinds of services an…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
98 m²
€ 300,000
Magnificent flat with unobstructed views located near all kinds of local commerce. The apa…
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath
261 m²
€ 2,700,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 110,000
Renovated Studio in Amadora The building is in a great condition. This studio has 29.5…
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
88 m²
€ 265,000
Excellent 3 bedroom flat in Agualva. Just a 7 minutes walk from the metro, this wonderland…
1 room apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
66 m²
€ 305,000
