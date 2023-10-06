Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Portugal

17 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Madeira, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Madeira, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом центре города Фуншал, в окружении музеев, культурных центро…
€210,000
1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
€420,000
1 room studio apartment in Alentejo Region, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Alentejo Region, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Пляж или сельская местность? Зачем выбирать, когда можно иметь и то, и другое! Этот извес…
€280,000
1 room studio apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
€175,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Funchal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Funchal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
This complex is located in the very center of Funchal, surrounded by museums, cultural cente…
€210,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
ЗОЛОТАЯ ВИЗА! СРОЧНАЯ ПРОДАЖА! Это особняк из 4х этажей. На нижнем этаже находится действую…
€390,000
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Fully refurbished flat in the heart of Porto with guarante…
€350,000
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment with balcony, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center of P…
€32,00M
2 room Studio apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
€420,50M
2 room Studio apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center in Porto, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartment with 1 ad…
€250,000
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center in Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000   Studio apartment of 48 …
€250,000
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Portugal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Portugal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
& nbsp; The studio apartment is located in one of the most famous areas of Lisbon, Santa Mar…
€351,200
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of ​​Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
€508,250
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
€356,800
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
€612,080
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
Studio+1 apartment 300m from Aliados Metro Station! This practical apartment has a gross …
€245,000
1 room studio apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/8
The modern residential complex includes 38 luxury apartments with high technical characteris…
€365,000

