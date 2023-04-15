Villas for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

UAE
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 2 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 645,000
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
Excellent villa T3 +1, golf front, facing south, with an excellent patio, swimming pool, and…
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
257 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
355 m²
€ 875,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
375 m²
€ 890,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
555 m²
€ 1,230,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
233 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
226 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
275 m²
€ 999,900
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
770 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
562 m²
€ 1,340,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
411 m²
€ 945,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
520 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
517 m²
€ 1,165,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
513 m²
€ 1,225,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
504 m²
€ 1,140,000
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
450 m²
€ 1,890,000
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
504 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
196 m²
€ 870,000
Villa with three bedrooms with internal patio, garden and parking. Vilamoura Central is a ne…
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 880,000
Villa with three bedrooms with internal patio, garden and parking. Vilamoura Central is a ne…
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 4,000
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,950,000
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath
264 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
Magnificent detached quality villa located 1km from the beaches of Loulé Velho and Trafal. …
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
151 m²
€ 629,900
Central Properties in Portugal is a gated community with properties for sale in Vilamoura Al…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
7 bath
500 m²
€ 2,900,000
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
