  Portugal
  Algarve
  Faro
  Olhao
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Olhao, Portugal

Olhao
7
Moncarapacho e Fuseta
1
34 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Estoi, Portugal
5 room apartment
Estoi, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 112 m²
€ 470,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 98 m²
€ 330,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
1 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 71 m²
€ 330,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
1 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1 bath 68 m²
€ 210,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
1 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath
€ 245,190
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
3 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
3 bath 163 m²
€ 508,310
This development consists of 1 and T2 apartments spread over 4 floors, all with 1 parking sp…
2 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2 bath
€ 322,630
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
2 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath
€ 335,170
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
2 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2 bath
€ 382,470
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 78 m²
€ 370,000
Two bedroom apartment, Penthouse, in a new building in Quelfes. Consisting of two bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Pechao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
  New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1 bath 78 m²
€ 230,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 120 m²
€ 365,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 98 m²
€ 295,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 129 m²
€ 355,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 137 m²
€ 391,600
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minute…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 137 m²
€ 388,960
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 132 m²
€ 379,720
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 128 m²
€ 357,280
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 129 m²
€ 367,840
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 129 m²
€ 359,920
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minute…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 290,600
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 290,600
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 85 m²
€ 260,240
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 115 m²
€ 324,920
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 92 m²
€ 293,240
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 103 m²
€ 295,880
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
2 room apartmentin Quelfes, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath 103 m²
€ 278,720
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…

