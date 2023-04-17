UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Olhao
Residential properties for sale in Olhao, Portugal
Olhao
10
Moncarapacho e Fuseta
4
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath
63 m²
€ 285,000
Traditional townhouse recently refurbished in the centre of Olhão, near the main avenue of t…
5 room apartment
Estoi, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
112 m²
€ 470,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
98 m²
€ 330,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
71 m²
€ 330,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
1 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1 bath
68 m²
€ 210,000
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath
€ 245,190
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
3 bath
163 m²
€ 508,310
This development consists of 1 and T2 apartments spread over 4 floors, all with 1 parking sp…
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2 bath
€ 322,630
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath
€ 335,170
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
2 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
2 bath
€ 382,470
This development consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments spread over 4 floors, all with a par…
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
78 m²
€ 370,000
Two bedroom apartment, Penthouse, in a new building in Quelfes. Consisting of two bedrooms…
4 room house
Estoi, Portugal
3 bath
281 m²
€ 580,000
Lovely Semi-detached with swimming pool, situated in a prestigious residential area in the p…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
7 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
Inserted in a plot with 1.355,00 m2, this villa is located in a residential area for excelle…
Villa 3 room villa
Quelfes, Portugal
4 bath
226 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
With a modern and unique design, this villa has excellent sun exposure and is located in a r…
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
110 m²
€ 210,000
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
1 bath
78 m²
€ 230,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
120 m²
€ 365,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
2 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
98 m²
€ 295,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
129 m²
€ 355,000
Equipped with the latest materials to provide the greatest comfort, this magnificent apartme…
Villa 4 room villa
Pechao, Portugal
2 bath
440 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property with business located on the outskirts of Olhão and 10 min from Faro. Composed of …
3 room townhouse
Olhao, Portugal
3 bath
102 m²
€ 450,000
Townhouse under construction, straight lines, with gross area of 178m2. Consisting of two f…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
137 m²
€ 391,600
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minute…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
137 m²
€ 388,960
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
129 m²
€ 367,840
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
128 m²
€ 357,280
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
132 m²
€ 379,720
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minut…
3 room apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
2 bath
129 m²
€ 359,920
Condominium of modern and elegant architecture with garden and swimming pools. A few minute…
