Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Oeiras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
3
Oeiras
2
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
185 m²
€ 1,356,200
Villa 6 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,580,000
A wonderful contemporary villa in Portugal, close to Lissabon; we are proud to present you t…
Villa 4 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
227 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
Villa 3 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
400 m²
€ 2,580,000
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School an…
Housein Oeiras, Portugal
House
Oeiras, Portugal
€ 2,100,000
Exceptional Villa V5 + 1, with a breathtaking view over the mouth of the Tagus River, where …
Housein Barcarena, Portugal
House
Barcarena, Portugal
432 m²
€ 820,000
Land for sale with an area of 6400 square meters.m. on the island of Corfu. Water is supplie…

Properties features in Oeiras, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir