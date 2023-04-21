Apartments for sale in Madeira, Portugal

UAE
32 properties total found
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
172 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
245 m²
€ 700,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
156 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
128 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
202 m²
€ 635,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
87 m²
€ 400,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
118 m²
€ 330,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms in the new modern Atrium Piornais building in San Martinyu, Funchal.Loc…
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
210 m²
€ 1,300,000
Savoy Residence | Insular — is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city with …
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
191 m²
€ 1,100,000
Savoy Residence | Insular — is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city with …
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
177 m²
2 Floor
€ 640,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 3 bedroom apartment i…
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
142 m²
5 Floor
€ 560,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 2 bedroom apartment i…
1 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
5 Floor
€ 317,500
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 1 bedroom apartment i…
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
7/2 Floor
€ 475,000
This quirky L shaped apartment has a large South-West facing living/dining area with access …
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 500,000
The project « Edificio Major » is located in the historic district of Funchal.The building w…
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 107 m2, with a large balcony and unique ocean views, wi…
1 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
71 m²
€ 225,000
The property is located in close proximity to the center of Funchal, it is not only a privil…
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
256 m²
€ 650,000
Large apartment of 4 bedrooms with an area of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the p…
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
256 m²
1 Floor
€ 670,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, brand new, located in a stunning complex in Sant Martinho, Funcha…
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
274 m²
1 Floor
€ 775,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, brand new, located in a stunning complex in Sant Martinho, Funcha…
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 330,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, in a complex that is located in the best area of Funchal, near th…
1 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 315,000
1 bedroom apartment, located in an urban rehab area, close to the residential and commercial…
1 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 192,000
This modern 1-bedroom apartment offers all the amenities and comfort you need to live in the…
5 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
266 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
205 m²
€ 580,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
255 m²
€ 680,000
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
256 m²
€ 695,000
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
155 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 525,000
Apartments:The apartments combine sophistication, sophistication and a lot of natural light.…
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 550,000
Madeira IslandMadeira Island is the main island of the Madeira archipelago, located in the A…
