Villas for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal
19 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath
182 m²
€ 1,200,000
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath
148 m²
€ 1,150,000
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bath
170 m²
€ 530,000
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath
197 m²
€ 995,000
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bath
Price on request
Excellent contemporary style villa in Carvoeiro, in a very quiet area. This villa offers hi…
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bath
261 m²
€ 1,190,000
Excellent 4 bedroom villa in a prime development in Carvoeiro. This 4 bedroom villa has bea…
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
4 bath
398 m²
€ 5,500,000
A Quinta by the sea is everyone's dream and we have the same one to visit near the beaches o…
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
7 bath
200 m²
€ 2,260,000
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bath
114 m²
€ 800,000
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath
€ 1,700,000
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,800
Townhouse with modern & nbsp; layout includes 3 bedrooms, a living room, a dining room and a…
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,295,000
Great farmhouse, located close to the Pestana Golf courses and within walking distance of La…
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bath
169 m²
€ 590,000
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath
256 m²
Price on request
A stunning, four-bedroom villa that combines traditional Portuguese style with a modern layo…
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
Lovely, detached villa with golf course views set in a private, gated, landscaped garden wit…
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
423 m²
€ 660,000
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
297 m²
€ 1,350,000
