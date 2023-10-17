Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Lisbon
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa Villa with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 335 m²
Townhouse with three T3 bedrooms with an area of 335m ² Quinta Paço do Lumiar - an architect…
€1,70M

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir