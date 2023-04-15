Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cascais, Portugal

4 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
3 room apartmentin Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
184 m²
€ 1,350,000
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
1 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
158 m²
€ 2,650,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
3 room apartmentin Alcoitao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcoitao, Portugal
136 m²
€ 1,187,240
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
4 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 2,760,000
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 141 m²
€ 850,000
The Challet Maestro Estoril Condominium is a new premium development in one of the most embl…
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 113 m²
€ 858,000
Large and luxury 2 bedroom apartment in centre Cascais, Portugal. This apartment in a beauti…
2 room apartmentin Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
3 bath 222 m²
€ 1,125,000
A magnificent 2 bedroom apartment with seaview in Jardins da Parede in Cascais. The apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 990,000
The new complex & nbsp; Bayview Horizon is located at the very entrance to the center of Kas…
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,280,000
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70 & nbsp; m2, two private garden…
1 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
1 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
106 m²
€ 694,000
The & nbsp; Green Hill complex is located & nbsp; in a residential area marked by & nbsp; tr…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
198 m²
€ 3,390,000
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
134 m²
€ 1,460,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms area 182 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, & nbsp; private …
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
152 m²
€ 825,000
The magnificent sea view apartment is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The apartment has a to…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
165 m²
€ 720,000
These wonderful apartments are located in Kashkaisha, Lisbon region, Portugal. The neat apar…
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 750,000
Apartment with 4 rooms, completely renovated, in a private condominium, in Cascais. Has 3 ba…
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,550,000
LUXURY AND TRADITION AT THE SEA Duplex type T3 apartment. This apartment has: - 1 living roo…
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 2,900,000
Fabulous penthouse in a private condominium and with a wonderful view of the sea, in the fir…
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 650,000
LUXURY AND TRADITION NAH AT THE SEA Apartment type T2 with well-kept outside space. This apa…
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 700,000
Magnificent and bright apartment with 160 square meters in Estoril. Enjoy a luxurious buildi…

