Residential properties for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Cascais
47
75 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
4 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
3 room apartment in Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
184 m²
€ 1,350,000
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
1 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
158 m²
€ 2,650,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
4 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 2,760,000
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath 503 m²
€ 2,500,000
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 141 m²
€ 850,000
The Challet Maestro Estoril Condominium is a new premium development in one of the most embl…
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 113 m²
€ 858,000
Large and luxury 2 bedroom apartment in centre Cascais, Portugal. This apartment in a beauti…
Villa 6 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath 317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath 384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
3 room townhouse in Cascais, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Luxurious Resort **** is located in the privileged zone of Cascais, next to Quinta de Marinh…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
3 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
5 room house in Cascais, Portugal
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 7 bath
€ 5,100,000
Villa 9 room villa in Estoril, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
€ 2,850,000
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 990,000
The new complex & nbsp; Bayview Horizon is located at the very entrance to the center of Kas…

