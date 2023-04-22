Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Campo de Ourique, Portugal

29 properties total found
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
79 m²
€ 580,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in the complex Coelho da Rocha 80, in Campo de Ourique. T…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
55 m²
€ 530,000
One-bedroom apartment of 55m ² and terrace 7m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in th…
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
83 m²
€ 690,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ouriqu…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
41 m²
€ 410,000
One-bedroom apartment of 41m ² and a terrace of 5m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built …
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
53 m²
€ 510,000
One bedroom apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
53 m²
€ 505,000
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
48 m²
€ 480,000
One bedroom apartment with a terrace of 48 m ², Ourique is a new complex to be built in the …
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
66 m²
€ 630,000
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
96 m²
€ 790,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 96m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ourique a…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
62 m²
€ 620,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
55 m²
€ 530,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
54 m²
€ 565,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
85 m²
€ 830,000
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 85m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
39 m²
€ 410,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
44 m²
€ 410,000
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 44m² and an 8m² Ourique terrace is a new complex to be…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
143 m²
€ 890,000
Amoreiras & nbsp; & mdash; one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a …
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
133 m²
€ 795,000
This residential complex is in Campo de Ourique & nbsp; has a rooftop pool with fantastic vi…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
75 m²
€ 385,000
One-Bedroom Apartment + 75m ² and 13m ² Campo 292 is a new complex located in Campo de Ouriq…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
85 m²
€ 398,000
One-bedroom apartment + an additional room of 85m² and a veranda of 14m² Campo 292 is a new …
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
87 m²
€ 650,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 86.8m ² Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu …
3 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
152 m²
€ 1,200,000
Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu de Ourik, one of the most popular…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
79 m²
€ 580,000
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
87 m²
€ 630,000
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
123 m²
€ 670,000
2-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 115.44 m2 with a balcony, parking space and pantry & nbsp; …
5 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
379 m²
€ 2,600,000
5-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 342.74 m2, with a balcony, 1 parking and a pantry in the ne…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
356 m²
€ 3,250,000
Apartment with 4 & nbsp; bedrooms with area & nbsp; 356 & nbsp; m2, with a balcony, a terrac…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
81 m²
€ 610,000
& nbsp; 1-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 88.35 m2, balcony, 1 parking and pantry & nbsp; in …
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
185 m²
€ 925,000
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms & nbsp; in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south ter…
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
103 m²
€ 720,000
The Jardim de S & atilde; o Mamede complex is located in the famous Pr & iacute; ncipe Real…

Properties features in Campo de Ourique, Portugal

