Realting.com
Residential
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Residential properties for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania
Kaunas
368
Jonava
23
Prienai
23
Birstonas
12
Karmelava
7
Zapyskis
6
Dotnuva
5
Kulautuva
3
Pakuonis
3
Rukla
3
720 properties total found
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
252 m²
2
€309,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
188 m²
2
€144,000
Recommend
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
128 m²
2
€239,900
Recommend
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
213 m²
2
€156,000
Recommend
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
101 m²
2
New, fully and modernly furnished 101kv.m. cottage just outside the Sargens, Shock k. with s…
€195,000
Recommend
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
97 m²
1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
Recommend
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m²
1
New, fully and intelligently furnished A+ class detached house in the Silainian Seniors - Ro…
€199,000
Recommend
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
147 m²
2
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE RELATIONSHIP, VOS 12 MINUTES FROM THE CENTRO ASFALED ROAD! __ ___…
€256,999
Recommend
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
97 m²
2
Dreaming to live in your own house where you can make all your dreams come true? This offer …
€79,000
Recommend
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
346 m²
2
Exclusive house in the middle of the city with a wonderful panorama of the roofs of Kaunas c…
€550,000
Recommend
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
212 m²
2
Exclusive 212 sqm for sale. house with 9.97 a plot in Silainia! The tidy plot of the house, …
€298,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
90 m²
2
IN THE EXCLUDED PLACE, THE IMPLEMENTATION OF FORESTIGATION IN FORESTIGATED LOCATION! SKLYP …
€215,000
Recommend
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
79 m²
2
€135,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rykstyne, Lithuania
221 m²
2
A beloved and supervised house for sale in Carmelava on a plot of land of 221.36 sq.m and 12…
€229,000
Recommend
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
103 m²
1
€274,910
Recommend
House with garage, with gas heating
Jonava, Lithuania
140 m²
1
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
€125,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
172 m²
2
€249,000
Recommend
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
485 m²
2
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
66 m²
4/8
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
34 m²
3/5
€45,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
42 m²
1/2
€60,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
51 m²
4/9
€79,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
65 m²
4/12
€97,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Rinkunai, Lithuania
3
66 m²
3/4
€99,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2
50 m²
8/9
€57,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
1
32 m²
4/5
€37,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
49 m²
3/9
€67,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
65 m²
2/2
€139,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
2
50 m²
3/5
€78,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
3
60 m²
3/3
€135,000
Recommend
