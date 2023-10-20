Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
368
Jonava
23
Prienai
23
Birstonas
12
Karmelava
7
Zapyskis
6
Dotnuva
5
Kulautuva
3
720 properties total found
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
€309,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€144,000
House with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
€239,900
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New, fully and modernly furnished 101kv.m. cottage just outside the Sargens, Shock k. with s…
€195,000
House with Furnace heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New, fully and intelligently furnished A+ class detached house in the Silainian Seniors - Ro…
€199,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE RELATIONSHIP, VOS 12 MINUTES FROM THE CENTRO ASFALED ROAD! __ ___…
€256,999
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
Dreaming to live in your own house where you can make all your dreams come true? This offer …
€79,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive house in the middle of the city with a wonderful panorama of the roofs of Kaunas c…
€550,000
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive 212 sqm for sale. house with 9.97 a plot in Silainia! The tidy plot of the house, …
€298,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE EXCLUDED PLACE, THE IMPLEMENTATION OF FORESTIGATION IN FORESTIGATED LOCATION! SKLYP …
€215,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€135,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rykstyne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rykstyne, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
A beloved and supervised house for sale in Carmelava on a plot of land of 221.36 sq.m and 12…
€229,000
House in Birstonas, Lithuania
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€274,910
House with garage, with gas heating in Jonava, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
€125,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
€249,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/8
€165,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
€45,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
€60,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/9
€79,500
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/12
€97,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Rinkunai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
€99,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
€57,900
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Prienai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Prienai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
€37,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/9
€67,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
€139,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
€78,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
€135,000

