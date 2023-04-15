Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Verona, Italy

Peschiera del Garda
16
Verona
4
Valeggio sul Mincio
2
Bussolengo
1
44 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 660,000
In Costermano sul Garda, in an exclusive and panoramic position, a delightful three-room apa…
2 room apartmentin Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 540,000
Facing the lakefront in the characteristic centre of Bardolino, we offer this flat in a uniq…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Caprino Veronese, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 295,000
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
5 room apartmentin Verona, Italy
5 room apartment
Verona, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 4,500,000
"This house was filled with beautiful and rare Artworks by that nice spirit named Pietro Ant…
3 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Approx. 350 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
2 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 365,000
In a context with only 4 units and a private garden, about 5 minutes walk from the city cent…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 440,000
In the locality of Pai, just three kilometres from Torri del Benaco, in a context of a few u…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Malcesine, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 920,000
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 275,000
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
2 room apartmentin Magugnano, Italy
2 room apartment
Magugnano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 430,000
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 240,000
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 325,000
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 520,000
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 600,000
GA-V001452. Эксклюзивная квартира с прекрасным видом на озеро в Дождь Торри-дель-БенакоВ эл…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 330,000
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 195,000
GH-SV00009. Просторные апартаменты в двух шагах от центраВ нескольких минутах от центра горо…
2 room apartmentin Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 116 m²
€ 490,000
GH-SV00099. Трехкомнатная квартира в Peschiera del Gardaлифт, электрические ворота, двойное …
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 870,000
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
2 room apartmentin Valeggio sul Mincio, Italy
2 room apartment
Valeggio sul Mincio, Italy
3 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 189,000
GH-SV00006. Дуплекс в 5 мин езды от городка ПескьераРасположение этой квартиры, вдали от хао…
2 room apartmentin Bardolino, Italy
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 160,000
GH-ZV00072. Апартаменты в зелёной резиденции с бассейномКвартира, предлагаемая нами к продаж…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 199,000
GH-ZV00028. Квартира с великолепным видом на озероНовая трехкомнатная квартира на втором эта…
1 room apartmentin Bardolino, Italy
1 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
2 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 185,000
GH-ZV00011. Новая квартира рядом с БардолиноПредлагаем к продаже эту квартиру прямо в центре…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Bussolengo, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bussolengo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 245 m²
€ 560,000
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…
2 room apartmentin Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 room apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 300,000
Surrounded by a century-old park of 10,000 sqm, we offer a spacious and bright three-room fl…
2 room apartmentin Verona, Italy
2 room apartment
Verona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
Price on request
It is enough to open the window and you can enjoy an unforgettable view of the Arena, Palazz…
2 room apartmentin Castelletto, Italy
2 room apartment
Castelletto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 450,000
On the second floor of this property which comprises four apartments, we propose a flat comp…
2 room apartmentin Valeggio sul Mincio, Italy
2 room apartment
Valeggio sul Mincio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 630,000
Situated in the fairytale atmosphere of Borghetto, already voted one of the most characteris…

