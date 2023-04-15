Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sirmione, Italy

50 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 390,000
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 2,500,000
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,990,000
GA-V000979. Эксклюзивная недвижимость на берегу озера с парком в СирмионеПрестижная недвижим…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 1,250,000
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,950,000
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 11,000,000
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
Villa 5 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VSirm. Вилла в Сирмионе в нескольких метрах от озераВилла расположена на первой линии в 2…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,600,000
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 310,000
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
ABI-813N. Новый, современный дом с бассейном в Сирмионе - озеро Гарда Новый, современный дом…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 135,000
GH-SV00030. Трехкомнатная квартира с бассейном и видом на озероВ окруженном природой кондоми…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 197,000
GH-SV00002. Трехкомнатная квартира в двух шагах от пляжаШикарная трехкомнатная квартира на п…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Sirmione, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m²
€ 1,450,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m²
€ 500,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 540,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 590,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 050 m²
€ 7,390,000
This splendid luxury villa is located in the famous peninsula of Sirmione, in the historic c…
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 370 m²
€ 4,500,000
On the peninsula of Sirmione, in an exclusive position and near the centre, we offer a singl…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 630,000
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 349,000
Sirmione - in a residence with swimming pool in a quiet corner in the centre of Colombare, a…
3 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 997,000
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 480,000
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lugana, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
23 Number of rooms 4 bath 950 m²
€ 4,400,000
In an outstanding location, surrounded by greenery and quietness, among the most famous and …
Villa 3 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 231 m²
€ 910,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 completely independent…
Villa 3 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 213 m²
€ 850,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 independent villas, al…
Villa 6 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Lugana, Italy
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m²
€ 820,000
In Lugana di Sirmione, a three-family villa with lake view is offered for sale. The propert…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 445,000
In the heart of Colombare, a stone's throw from the centre and the beach, we offer a spaciou…
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 2,100,000
SIRMIONE - COLOMBARE BREMA, SALE of NEW and luxurious exclusive SINGLE VILLA LAKE FRONT. The…
