Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Sirmione
Residential properties for sale in Sirmione, Italy
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 390,000
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 2,500,000
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 2,990,000
GA-V000979. Эксклюзивная недвижимость на берегу озера с парком в СирмионеПрестижная недвижим…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 1,250,000
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,950,000
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 11,000,000
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
Villa 5 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 12,000,000
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VSirm. Вилла в Сирмионе в нескольких метрах от озераВилла расположена на первой линии в 2…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,600,000
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 310,000
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,800,000
ABI-813N. Новый, современный дом с бассейном в Сирмионе - озеро Гарда Новый, современный дом…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 135,000
GH-SV00030. Трехкомнатная квартира с бассейном и видом на озероВ окруженном природой кондоми…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 197,000
GH-SV00002. Трехкомнатная квартира в двух шагах от пляжаШикарная трехкомнатная квартира на п…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 1,450,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
66 m²
€ 500,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 540,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
€ 590,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 050 m²
€ 7,390,000
This splendid luxury villa is located in the famous peninsula of Sirmione, in the historic c…
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
370 m²
€ 4,500,000
On the peninsula of Sirmione, in an exclusive position and near the centre, we offer a singl…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 630,000
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 349,000
Sirmione - in a residence with swimming pool in a quiet corner in the centre of Colombare, a…
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 997,000
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 480,000
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
23 Number of rooms
4 bath
950 m²
€ 4,400,000
In an outstanding location, surrounded by greenery and quietness, among the most famous and …
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
231 m²
€ 910,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 completely independent…
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
213 m²
€ 850,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 independent villas, al…
Villa 6 room villa
Lugana, Italy
15 Number of rooms
4 bath
320 m²
€ 820,000
In Lugana di Sirmione, a three-family villa with lake view is offered for sale. The propert…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 445,000
In the heart of Colombare, a stone's throw from the centre and the beach, we offer a spaciou…
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 2,100,000
SIRMIONE - COLOMBARE BREMA, SALE of NEW and luxurious exclusive SINGLE VILLA LAKE FRONT. The…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map