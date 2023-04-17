Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Umbria
  4. Perugia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Perugia, Italy

Perugia
2
Citta di Castello
1
Spoleto
1
Todi
1
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Spoleto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Spoleto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
IT-281016. Исторический средневековый замок XII века постройкиПродажа исторического средневе…
Villa 5 room villain Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Perugia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 100 m²
€ 3,700,000
LD-0591. Элитная вилла окруженная великолепной природой УмбрииЭлитная вилла окруженная вел…
Villa 5 room villain Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Perugia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,250,000
LD-0429. Элитная вилла в отличном панорамном местеЭлитная вилла , недавно полностью восстано…
Villa 6 room villain Citta della Pieve, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Citta della Pieve, Italy
6 bath 300 m²
€ 1,260,000
Beautiful stone farmhouse at the foot of the historic village of Città Della Pieve. Enjoy li…
Villa 4 room villain Paciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Paciano, Italy
4 bath 395 m²
€ 1,200,000
This villa in Paciano feels like paradise: surrounded by 100 olive trees, birds, a wellness …
Villa 9 room villain Perugia, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Perugia, Italy
8 bath 465 m²
€ 3,200,000
Located in the green heart of Umbria, the Perugia hilltop property extends for 6 Ha of land,…
8 room housein Todi, Italy
8 room house
Todi, Italy
8 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse on the outskirts with land of 2.0 hectares. Ground floor 60 sqm Raised ground floo…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy
8 bath
€ 1,690,000
This refined property is located in a hilly and dominant position on Lake Trasimeno in a …
Villa 9 room villain Badiali, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath 1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends

Properties features in Perugia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir