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Residential properties for sale in Perugia, Italy

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houses
11
11 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Assisi, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Assisi, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
Casale di Charme | Code 8673 Price updated: 20/03/2025 € 2,200,000 Surrounded by the ti…
$2,55M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
LD-0429. Элитная вилла в отличном панорамном местеЭлитная вилла , недавно полностью восстано…
$1,47M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 21 room in Foligno, Italy
Villa 21 room
Foligno, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 700 m²
Finely renovated late 19th century villa. 8,000 m2 park with tall trees and ornamental plant…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
8 room house in Todi, Italy
8 room house
Todi, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Farmhouse on the outskirts with land of 2.0 hectares. Ground floor 60 sqm Raised ground floo…
$290,656
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Villa 14 rooms in Bevagna, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Bevagna, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
LD-0591. Элитная вилла окруженная великолепной природой УмбрииЭлитная вилла окруженная вел…
$4,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Spoleto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Spoleto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
IT-281016. Исторический средневековый замок XII века постройкиПродажа исторического средневе…
$1,76M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 490 m²
In the charming surroundings of Umbria stands a rare stone residence - a two-level villa, wh…
$1,03M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
This refined property is located in a hilly and dominant position on Lake Trasimeno in a …
$1,69M
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Villa 35 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 35 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 30
Area 9 800 m²
Perugia (Umbria) // Medieval Castle 800 sq m // Villa 2,200 sq m // Complex for accommodatio…
$9,88M
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Villa 15 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 15 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Perugia (Umbria) // Medieval Castle 800 sq m // Villa 2,200 sq m // Complex for accommodatio…
$6,97M
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