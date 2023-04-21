Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
8
Anzio
7
Terracina
6
Nettuno
2
Campagnano di Roma
1
Cisterna di Latina
1
Fiumicino
1
Itri
1
House To archive
46 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Rieti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rieti, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 295 m²
€ 11,000,000
LD-1032. Элитная резиденция в Лацио, РиетиВ нескольких километрах от Риети в окружении зелен…
Villa 4 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 790,000
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
Villa 4 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 6,500,000
VB-VILROMA. Очаровательная вилла в РимеОчаровательная вилла 600 кв.м. с садом 400 кв.м., рас…
Villa 5 room villa in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 750,000
IT-180618. Новая трехуровневая вилла не далеко от РимаКапена (Capena ), Colle del Fagiano, 2…
Villa 5 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 2,400,000
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  …
Villa 3 room villa in Colli sul Velino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Colli sul Velino, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 340,000
IT-161116. Вилла в маленьком провинциальном городке Колли-суль-ВелиноВ маленьком провинциаль…
Villa 3 room villa in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Monte Compatri, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 230,000
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
Villa 3 room villa in Bomarzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bomarzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 470 m²
€ 395,000
IT-. Вилла под РимомВ городе Аттильяно, относящийся к этрусскому периоду о чем свидетельству…
Villa Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa Villa
Rome, Italy
2 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 690,000
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
Villa 4 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 1,800,000
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
Villa 4 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 800,000
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
Villa 4 room villa in Latina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Latina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 680 m²
€ 1,150,000
AG-160316-1. Вилла для продажи в городе ЛатинаПредлагаемая на продажу вилла находится в реги…
Villa 5 room villa in Selva Candida, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Selva Candida, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
Villa 4 room villa in Falcognana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Falcognana, Italy
6 bath 330 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
3 room house in Tivoli, Italy
3 room house
Tivoli, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 950,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Giorgio di Acilia, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,050,000
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 …
Villa 3 room villa in Axa, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Axa, Italy
2 bath 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
Villa 4 room villa in Itri, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Itri, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
An elegant villa in Lazio, built in Moroccan style, is located a hill between Sperloga and G…
Villa 6 room villa in Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
5 room house in Cisterna di Latina, Italy
5 room house
Cisterna di Latina, Italy
4 bath 450 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive villa is located in Chisterna di Latina, 50 km from Rome. The villa is surrounded …
Villa 5 room villa in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
4 bath 380 m²
€ 925,000
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vi…
Villa 4 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
4 bath 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the…
3 room townhouse in Fiumicino, Italy
3 room townhouse
Fiumicino, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
€ 229,000
For sale three level villa, total area 120 sq.m., with terrace and garden. The villa is loc…
House in Roma Capitale, Italy
House
Roma Capitale, Italy
1 100 m²
€ 5,000,000
The luxury house is located in the prestigious district of Rome, Lazio. Today Rome is one of…
Villa Villa in Nettuno, Italy
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Castle in Roma Capitale, Italy
Castle
Roma Capitale, Italy
30 m²
€ 24,000,000
The luxury castle, converted to a hotel, is only 15 km away from the centre of Rome, Lazio …
House in Terracina, Italy
House
Terracina, Italy
2 m²
€ 185,000
The nice house is located in a complex of villas just 500 meters from the beach, in a resort…
House in Anzio, Italy
House
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 240,000
The new house is located in the quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. Only 200 meters to the beach and…
Villa Villa in Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa Villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,400,000
Elegant villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The house is surrounded by a garden wit…
Villa Villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa Villa
Terracina, Italy
5 m²
€ 1,680,000
The beautiful villa is located in San Felich Chircheo, Lazio. The house was recently renovat…

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
