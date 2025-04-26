Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
18
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 270 m²
Luxury independent villa in one of the most prestigious areas of Rome - EUR .The EUR area is…
$4,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
The elegant villa is located in Lido dei Pini, in a residential consortium with a private be…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 373 m²
A country house with a large plot of 17 hectares is located in the province of Rome, in Sant…
$650,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lazio

villas

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go