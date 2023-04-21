Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Desenzano del Garda
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

16 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 1,740,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 221 m²
€ 1,360,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 159 m²
€ 675,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 1,274,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 352 m²
€ 1,726,000
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 305 m²
€ 1,493,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 348 m²
€ 1,300,000
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
Penthouse 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 690,000
EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW located a few steps from the historical centre and the la…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 680,000
The lake view, the elegant and well maintained residential complex with pool and the fantast…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 980,000
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 815,000
In Desenzano del Garda, right in the heart of the historical centre, near the castle and jus…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Desenzano del Garda, in a historic building, in the historical centre, we propose an exclusi…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 480,000
NEW AND EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE in the center of the city. The proposed solution wants to give t…
