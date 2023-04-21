Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

154 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 570,000
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,190,000
Desenzano del Garda, in prestigious area, we offer single villa with lake view. The villa is…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 794,000
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
Villa 3 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 599,000
In Desenzano del Garda, we propose single villa that will soon be completed in a 16-units al…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 624,000
Brand new construction, under completion, in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting o…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 631,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 500,000
In the very centre of Desenzano and in a front-lake position, we offer this apartment on the…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 429,000
Not far from the center of Desenzano, In a quiet and strategically located residential area,…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 484,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 565,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 1,740,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 221 m²
€ 1,360,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 295,000
Particularly close to the historical centre of Desenzano del Garda, this Three Rooms Apartme…
3 room townhouse in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 450,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project, of only 12 units …
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 590,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project of only 12 units, …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 159 m²
€ 675,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 323 m²
€ 1,595,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
4 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 319 m²
€ 1,865,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 585,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Villa 2 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 224 m²
€ 1,410,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
