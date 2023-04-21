Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Desenzano del Garda
Residential properties for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Clear all
154 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms
552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 570,000
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 1,190,000
Desenzano del Garda, in prestigious area, we offer single villa with lake view. The villa is…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 794,000
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 599,000
In Desenzano del Garda, we propose single villa that will soon be completed in a 16-units al…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 624,000
Brand new construction, under completion, in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting o…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 631,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 500,000
In the very centre of Desenzano and in a front-lake position, we offer this apartment on the…
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
€ 429,000
Not far from the center of Desenzano, In a quiet and strategically located residential area,…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
€ 484,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
116 m²
€ 565,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
€ 1,740,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
221 m²
€ 1,360,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 295,000
Particularly close to the historical centre of Desenzano del Garda, this Three Rooms Apartme…
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 450,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project, of only 12 units …
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 590,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project of only 12 units, …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
159 m²
€ 675,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
323 m²
€ 1,595,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
4 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
319 m²
€ 1,865,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 585,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Villa 2 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
224 m²
€ 1,410,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map